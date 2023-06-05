CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Odisha Train AccidentOdisha Accident VideoAshwini VaishnawIndiGo FlightCocktail Drugs Banned
Home » India » 15-Year-Old Girl Raped in Uttar Pradesh
1-MIN READ

15-Year-Old Girl Raped in Uttar Pradesh

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: June 05, 2023, 09:37 IST

Pilibhit, India

An FIR under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the accused on Sunday evening. (Representational Photo: Shutterstock)

An FIR under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the accused on Sunday evening. (Representational Photo: Shutterstock)

The girl's mother filed a complaint with the police alleging that her daughter was forcibly taken to a mango orchard by a man and raped there, said Kant Kumar Sharma, Station House Officer of Sehramau police station

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in the Sehramau area here, police said on Monday.

The girl’s mother filed a complaint with the police alleging that her daughter was forcibly taken to a mango orchard by a man and raped there, said Kant Kumar Sharma, Station House Officer of Sehramau police station.

top videos

    An FIR under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the accused on Sunday evening, he said.

    Efforts are on to nab the accused, the police officer said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    Tags:
    1. up
    2. UP crime
    3. UP Police
    4. Rape
    first published:June 05, 2023, 09:37 IST
    last updated:June 05, 2023, 09:37 IST