16 Tamil Nadu Fishermen Arrested by Sri Lankan Navy Near Palk Strait
1-MIN READ

16 Tamil Nadu Fishermen Arrested by Sri Lankan Navy Near Palk Strait

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: March 12, 2023, 21:17 IST

Chennai, India

The Sri Lanka Navy has arrested 264 Indian fishermen and seized 36 trawlers this year.(Representative image/Shutterstock)(Representative image/Shutterstock)

The arrested fishermen were taken by the Lankan Naval personnel for handing them over to authorities in their country

As many as 16 fishermen of Tamil Nadu, who were fishing near the Palk Strait, were arrested on Sunday by the Sri Lankan Navy, officials said.

The arrested fishermen were taken by the Lankan Naval personnel for handing them over to authorities in their country, they said. Their two boats have also been seized and taken away, they added.

PMK founder leader S Ramadoss on his Twitter handle condemned the fishermen’s arrest. Lanka continuously arresting Tamil Nadu fishermen and seizing their boats leads to loss of livelihoods. “If a single boat is confiscated, a minimum of 20 families, comprising about 100 members of such families are affected." Ramadoss urged the Central government to find a permanent solution to the decades long issue. He requested the State and Central governments to get fishermen and their seized boats released immediately.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
last updated:March 12, 2023, 21:17 IST
