17 Cops, 3 Detainees Injured in Road Accident in J&K's Ramban

Published By: Arpita Raj

PTI

Last Updated: September 04, 2023, 00:08 IST

Jammu, India

The police bus was on its way to Bhaderwah sub-jail in Doda district from Srinagar's central jail, a police official said.(Representative image: Reuters)

The accident took place near the T2 tunnel at Marog area along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the official said

Seventeen police personnel and three women detainees were injured when a police bus carrying them rammed into an Army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district on Sunday, police said.

The police bus was on its way to Bhaderwah sub-jail in Doda district from Srinagar’s central jail, a police official said.

The accident took place near the T2 tunnel at Marog area along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the official said.

The injured who also included some women constables were shifted to the district hospital Ramban and their condition was stated to be stable, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
