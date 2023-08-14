18 Deaths in 24 Hrs at Kalwa Hospital: Awhad, Raut Attack Maha CM Shinde, Ex-Mayor Says Issue Being Politicised

Even as the Thane Municipal Corporation-run Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (CSM) hospital in Kalwa, on the outskirts of Mumbai, is at the centre of a controversy over 18 deaths in 24 hours over the last weekend, leaders of the Shiv Sena (Shinde camp), including a former mayor, say the Opposition camp is politicising the issue. Meanwhile, Jitendra Awhad, opposition leader and former minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, and Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, have questioned the state’s inaction.

“The deaths in the civic body-run hospital are unfortunate, but these have happened over 48 hours and not 24 hours. The opposition is unnecessarily targeting Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde because he hails from Thane city. CM Shinde has ordered a probe into it. The officers at fault won’t be spared,” former mayor Naresh Mhaske said.

“During the Covid pandemic, when Shinde and his team was out to help the people of Thane, the opposition leaders were scared to come out of their houses,” Mhaske said.

THE MVA ATTACK

Awhad said, “I am shocked that none of the government representatives reached there when the incident came to light. So far, no strict action has been taken by the CM against anyone. Forming a committee itself is an indication that no action will be taken against anyone.”

He further added that the dean and his hospital staff should be sacked immediately, as there are a lot of complaints from people that despite this being a civic hospital, people have to shell out money for good food, to get a bed near the fan, etc.

Raut criticised Shinde for not visiting the hospital. “Shinde is at his native village in Satara district. Even 24 hours after the incident, he has not visited the hospital. The CM claims that he helps everyone and roams around the state, but when people are losing their lives in his own town, he is nowhere to be seen.”

“Since the day this government came to power, farmers are committing suicides, now 18 people have died in the Kalwa civic hospital, more than 100 people died on the Samruddhi Expressway, a few months ago, in Kharghar, 20 people lost their lives in a government-organised programme… Why is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) silent now? Why are those who were yelling about a scam in Covid centers silent today? Who is responsible for these deaths? The Maharashtra government needs to answer,” Raut said.

ISSUES GALORE

As the Thane civic hospital is under maintenance, local patients from the district are coming to the Kalwa civic hospital. Despite a capacity of 500 beds, 600 patients are being treated here, according to reports. There are also reports of shortage of paramedics and doctors in the hospital.

Source in the TMC told News18 that in the past 15 days, 400 interviews for the vacant posts of doctors and paramedic staff have been conducted. “The civic body has also shown the willingness to relax the condition of experience for the candidates who are willing to work in life-saving departments,” the source said.

The TMC will be making additional arrangement of ambulances so that patients coming to the Kalwa civic hospital can be shifted to the Thane civic hospital, which has been shifted to another location within the city. The aim is to reduce the burden on the Kalwa unit.