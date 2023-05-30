18-year-old Drowns While Taking Holy Dip in Ganga

An 18-year-old man drowned while taking a holy dip the Ganga on the occasion of ‘Ganga Dussehra’ on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place at the Majhouwan Ghat in Haldi police station area of the district.

Police said that after being informed, they rushed Sumeet Bharti to the Community Health Center, Sonwani, where the doctors declared him dead.

The body has been sent for postmortem.

The deceased was from Bihar’s Chhapra district and had come to Majhouwan village here to his aunt’s place, police added.