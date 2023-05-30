CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Delhi Shahbad Dairy MurderJammu Bus AccidentWrestlers' ProtestVande BharatDelhi Murder Accused Sahil
Home » India » 18-year-old Drowns While Taking Holy Dip in Ganga
1-MIN READ

18-year-old Drowns While Taking Holy Dip in Ganga

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 13:14 IST

Ballia, India

The body has been sent for postmortem (Representational Image/ANI)

The body has been sent for postmortem (Representational Image/ANI)

Police said that after being informed, they rushed Sumeet Bharti to the Community Health Center, Sonwani, where the doctors declared him dead

An 18-year-old man drowned while taking a holy dip the Ganga on the occasion of ‘Ganga Dussehra’ on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place at the Majhouwan Ghat in Haldi police station area of the district.

Police said that after being informed, they rushed Sumeet Bharti to the Community Health Center, Sonwani, where the doctors declared him dead.

top videos

    The body has been sent for postmortem.

    The deceased was from Bihar’s Chhapra district and had come to Majhouwan village here to his aunt’s place, police added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    About the Author
    Sanstuti Nath
    Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
    Tags:
    1. Ballia
    2. ganga
    first published:May 30, 2023, 13:14 IST
    last updated:May 30, 2023, 13:14 IST