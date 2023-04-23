18th Round of Indo-China Corps Commander Talks Held to Resolve Eastern Ladakh Standoff

The 18th round of Corps Commander Level peace talks was held between India and China on Sunday at the Chushul-Moldo meeting point in Eastern Ladakh. This follows the previous round of talks that was held five months back in December.

The meeting was led by Fire and Fury Corps Commander Lt Gen Rashim Bali from the Indian side while an equivalent rank officer represented the Chinese side, defence sources told ANI.

The meeting comes at a crucial time when both parties are engaged in active construction work along the border areas to establish their position.

In a bid to claim parts of Arunachal Pradesh, the Chinese government recently announced it would “standardise” the names of 11 places in the northeastern Indian state.

It has also released a list of the 11 places along with a map that shows parts of Arunachal Pradesh instead of inside the southern Tibetan region.

As far as the conflict is concerned, the Indian side has constantly raised the issue of the Depsang plains, Demchok and disengagement by both sides repeatedly.

In previous rounds of talks, the two sides have maintained to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic ways to reach a mutually acceptable resolution regarding the issue.

Physically, the two sides have however disengaged, and moved to new positions to avoid confrontations but the Chinese side is blocking Indian patrols to move to their patrolling points in that sector for a long time now, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, in another major development, the Chinese Defence Minister is scheduled to visit India for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ meetings next week in Delhi.

