Home » India » 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Congress Leader Jagdish Tytler Moves Anticipatory Bail Plea Before Delhi Court
1-MIN READ

1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Congress Leader Jagdish Tytler Moves Anticipatory Bail Plea Before Delhi Court

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: August 01, 2023, 16:13 IST

New Delhi, India

The CBI on May 20 filed a chargesheet against Tytler in the case. (PTI file)

The CBI has invoked charges under Sections 147 (rioting), 109 (abetment) read with 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), among others, against Tytler

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler on Tuesday moves anticipatory bail plea before Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court in connection with 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The Court issued a notice to CBI. The hearing will take place tomorrow.

Last week, the Court summoned Tytler on August 5 in connection with the Pul Bangash killings during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand passed the order after taking cognisance of a charge sheet in the case.

The CBI on May 20 filed a chargesheet against Tytler in the case.

Three people were killed and a gurdwara was set ablaze in the Pul Bangash area here on November 1, 1984, a day after the then prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards.

In its charge sheet filed before the court, the CBI said Tytler ”incited, instigated and provoked” the mob that had assembled at Pul Bangash Gurdwara in Azad Market on November 1, 1984, that resulted in the burning down of the gurdwara and killing of three Sikhs — Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Guru Charan Singh.

The agency has invoked charges under Sections 147 (rioting), 109 (abetment) read with 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), among others, against Tytler, the CBI said.

first published:August 01, 2023, 16:07 IST
last updated:August 01, 2023, 16:13 IST