Home » India » 2.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Delhi
1-MIN READ

2.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Delhi

PTI

Last Updated: March 22, 2023, 18:56 IST

New Delhi, India

The earthquake with 7.7 magnitude hit 90 km from Kalafgan, Afghanistan. (Image: Shutterstock)

The quake occurred at 4:42 pm. The epicentre was in west Delhi and the depth was five kilometres

A 2.7 magnitude earthquake struck the national capital on Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The quake occurred at 4:42 pm. The epicentre was in west Delhi and the depth was five kilometres, it said.

A powerful earthquake of 6.8-magnitude had jolted the city on Tuesday night and its epicentre was in Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush region, while its depth was 156 kilometres.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
