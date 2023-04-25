2 Arrested For Planting Drugs on Mumbai Actor Lodged in Sharjah Jail

The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested two people for allegedly framing actor Chrisann Pereira in a narcotics smuggling case by planting drugs on her.

Pereira is currently lodged in United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sharjah Central Jail.

She was arrested at the Sharjah airport on April 1 for carrying a memento that had drugs hidden in it.

Now, further investigation by the Mumbai Crime Branch has revealed that two people had framed her, allegedly in revenge for a fight over a dog.

On Monday, the crime branch arrested Anthony Paul and Rajesh Bobhate for their involvement in a drug smuggling scheme.

The Mumbai police is now hoping to get the actress released from the UAE prison after sending the copy of the FIR to Sharjah through diplomatic channels, according to Indian Express.

The accused men have also been demanding money for the release of the actress after she was caught with drugs.

According to the investigation, Rajesh, who identified himself as Ravi, approached Pereira’s mother and claimed to be a talent manager. He then enticed the actress with an audition for a web-series in Sharjah.

Rajesh also asked her to carry the memento in which the drugs were hidden, telling that it was a prop for the audition.

The two men have been sent to police custody till May 2.

Investigations revealed that Paul had used a similar modus operandi to frame four other individuals in the past.

Despite her family’s efforts to contact her, they have been unsuccessful and have filed a complaint with the police.

Pereira has worked in movies like Sadak 2 and Batla House where she played supporting roles.

