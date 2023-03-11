CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :H3N2 InfluenzaLand-for-jobs CaseBengaluru NewsUmesh Pal MurderPM Modi
Home » India » 2-Day G20 Flower Festival Inaugurated in Delhi's Connaught Place
1-MIN READ

2-Day G20 Flower Festival Inaugurated in Delhi's Connaught Place

Published By: Revathi Hariharan

PTI

Last Updated: March 11, 2023, 14:45 IST

New Delhi, India

The flower festival was inaugurated by Union Minister of Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav. (Photo: Twitter/@byadavbjp)

The flower festival was inaugurated by Union Minister of Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav. (Photo: Twitter/@byadavbjp)

The objective of the festival is to showcase the vibrancy and colourful display of G20 members and guest countries, the New Delhi Municipal Corporation said in a statement.

A two-day flower festival, which will see the participation of several G20 nations, was inaugurated at Central Park, Connaught Place, in the national capital on Saturday.

The flower festival was inaugurated by Union Minister of Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav.

The objective of the festival is to showcase the vibrancy and colourful display of G20 members and guest countries, the New Delhi Municipal Corporation said in a statement.

Flower plants of different colours and varieties are on display in different forms and installations, it said.

RELATED NEWS

The NDMC has displayed different flower plants showcasing the diversity of the Indian Subcontinent. The four G20 countries that are participating in the festival are China, Japan, Singapore and the Netherlands.

The corporation has provided the required space to all the participating G20 members and guest countries for the festival, the statement said.

The festival also showcases paintings or photographs of flowers such as national flowers or major flower gardens of G20 members and guest countries, it said.

The festival will remain open from 10 am to 7 pm. Entry will be free for the general public, the statement said.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. G20
first published:March 11, 2023, 14:45 IST
last updated:March 11, 2023, 14:45 IST
Read More