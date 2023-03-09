CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Holi 2023Women's DayBengaluru NewsMumbai RainUmesh Pal Murder
Home » India » 2 Dead, 6 Injured After Drunk Thar Driver Loses Control & Rams Vehicles in Delhi’s Vasant Vihar
1-MIN READ

2 Dead, 6 Injured After Drunk Thar Driver Loses Control & Rams Vehicles in Delhi’s Vasant Vihar

Published By: Revathi Hariharan

IANS

Last Updated: March 09, 2023, 10:57 IST

New Delhi, India

The official added that a case is being registered under section 304A of the Indian Penal Code. (IANS Photo)

The official added that a case is being registered under section 304A of the Indian Penal Code. (IANS Photo)

According to the police, on Wednesday around 7:30 p.m., a police control room call regarding a grievous accident was received at Vasant Vihar police station following which a team rushed to the spot.

Two people died while six others were injured after the driver of Mahindra Thar lost control of the vehicle in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Vihar area on Wednesday evening.

The deceased were identified as Munna and Sameer.

It is suspected that the driver of the Thar was drunk at the time of incident, sources said.

According to the police, on Wednesday around 7:30 p.m., a police control room call regarding a grievous accident was received at Vasant Vihar police station following which a team rushed to the spot.

RELATED NEWS

“On the spot, a Thar and two other four-wheelers as well as three rehdi (stall cart) were found damaged. On enquiry it was found that the accident has been caused by the driver of the Thar," said a senior police official.

“In the accident, a total of eight people including children got injured and they were taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre. The injured are residents of Shiva Camp Vasant Vihar and Ekta Vihar, RK Puram. Two injured namely Munna and Sameer have succumbed to their injuries during treatment in hospital," said the official.

The official added that a case is being registered under section 304A of the Indian Penal Code.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. delhi
  2. delhi accident
  3. delhi news
first published:March 09, 2023, 10:57 IST
last updated:March 09, 2023, 10:57 IST
Read More