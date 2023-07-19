2 Doctors, Medical Students Booked For Attacking Advocate at UP Hospital

Two doctors along with a dozen medical students were booked on Wednesday for allegedly attacking an advocate at the Pratapgarh government medical college in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

SHO Kotwali police station Satyendra Singh said, ”Shashikant, an advocate, in a police complaint has alleged that he was attacked and roughed up by Dr Lakshmikant and Dr Sachin of the government medical college on Tuesday.

Over a dozen medical students also sided with the doctors and attacked him.” The incident occurred after an argument between the health facility’s staff and Shashikant, who had gone there with a relative.

The advocate in his complaint has also alleged that the doctors and students even tore his clothes.

The doctors and students, who are yet to be identified, have been booked under the Indian Penal Code, the SHO said.