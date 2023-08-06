CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Haryana ViolenceGyanvapi Masjid SurveyMumbai Threat CallWeather TodayJaipur Heritage Mayor
Home » India » 2 Fishermen Feared Drowned as Boat Overturns in Sea off Mumbai Coast; Search Operation on
1-MIN READ

2 Fishermen Feared Drowned as Boat Overturns in Sea off Mumbai Coast; Search Operation on

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: August 06, 2023, 14:37 IST

Mumbai, India

One of the persons, identified as Vijay Bamania (35), swam to safety (Representational File: PTI)

One of the persons, identified as Vijay Bamania (35), swam to safety (Representational File: PTI)

The duo and another person set out the boat into the sea for fishing from Devachiwadi in the Versova area on Saturday

Two fishermen were feared drowned after their boat overturned in the Arabian Sea off the Versova coast in Mumbai, a fire official said on Sunday.

The duo and another person set out the boat into the sea for fishing from Devachiwadi in Versova area between 8 pm and 9 pm on Saturday, he said.

The boat overturned in the waters, about two-three km from the seashore, the official said quoting locals and police.

One of the persons, identified as Vijay Bamania (35), swam to safety, he said.

The official said as per locals, the two other persons, identified as Usmani Bhandari (22) and Vinod Goel (45), have been missing. The fire brigade, police, Navy and lifeguards were searching for the missing persons, he added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
Tags:
  1. fishermen
  2. mumbai
  3. drown
first published:August 06, 2023, 14:37 IST
last updated:August 06, 2023, 14:37 IST