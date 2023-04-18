CHANGE LANGUAGE
2 Held, Heroin Worth Rs 3 Crore Seized in Assam
2 Held, Heroin Worth Rs 3 Crore Seized in Assam

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 16:37 IST

Diphu, India

Two persons were arrested with heroin worth Rs 3 crore. (Representational image: Reuters)

Two persons were arrested with heroin worth Rs 3 crore. (Representational image: Reuters)

The heroin, weighing 687.26 gms, is estimated to be worth Rs 3 crore

Two persons were arrested after heroin worth Rs 3 crore was seized from their vehicle in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday, a police officer said.

The local police and CRPF had set up a search point in the Khakrajan area based on specific information, he said.

“A vehicle coming from Dimpaur was intercepted at around 9 am. On thorough search, heroin packed in 54 soap cases was found hidden in a secret chamber of the dashboard of the vehicle," the officer said.

The heroin, weighing 687.26 gms, is estimated to be worth Rs 3 crore, he added.

The driver and helper of the vehicle, both from the Barpeta district, have been arrested, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:April 18, 2023, 16:37 IST
last updated:April 18, 2023, 16:37 IST