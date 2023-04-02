CHANGE LANGUAGE
2 Killed, 17 Injured as Bus Overturns in Kolkata's Mayo Road

Curated By: Revathi Hariharan

PTI

Last Updated: April 02, 2023, 09:33 IST

Kolkata, India

Those injured were being treated at the state-run SSKM hospital, a police officer said. (Representational Photo/ANI)

The minibus, which was operating on the Metiabruz-Howrah route, was heading towards the Mayo Road-Dufferin Road crossing when the accident happened around 4.40 pm, police said.

Two persons were killed and 17 others seriously injured after a bus overturned and hit a motorcycle in central Kolkata’s Mayo Road area on Saturday evening, police said.

The minibus, which was operating on the Metiabruz-Howrah route, was heading towards the Mayo Road-Dufferin Road crossing when the accident happened around 4.40 pm, they said.

The driver of the bus suddenly lost control, following which it overturned and hit a motorcycle, they said.

The conductor of the bus and a passenger were killed in the accident, police said.

Those injured were being treated at the state-run SSKM hospital, a police officer said.

first published:April 02, 2023, 09:33 IST
last updated:April 02, 2023, 09:33 IST