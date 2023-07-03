CHANGE LANGUAGE
2 Killed, 2 Injured in Car Accident in UP's Sitapur
1-MIN READ

2 Killed, 2 Injured in Car Accident in UP's Sitapur

Published By: Niranjana VB

PTI

Last Updated: July 03, 2023, 17:44 IST

Sitapur, India

The deceased were identified as Sandeep Verma (52) and Manish Verma (40), the officer said. (Photo: PTI file)

Two people were killed and many injured when a car travelling from Lucknow to Sitapur lost control and fell into a ditch about 70 feet deep in Kamlapur on Monday

Two persons died and as many were injured when a car lost control and fell into a ditch here in Kamlapur area on Monday, police said.

The incident took place when a car travelling from Lucknow to Sitapur lost control, hit a divider and fell into a ditch about 70 feet deep, Sitapur Additional SP NP Singh said.

The deceased were identified as Sandeep Verma (52) and Manish Verma (40), the officer said, adding that the two injured were rushed to Lucknow for better treatment.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:July 03, 2023, 17:44 IST
last updated:July 03, 2023, 17:44 IST