2 Killed, 2 Injured in Car Accident in UP's Sitapur

Two persons died and as many were injured when a car lost control and fell into a ditch here in Kamlapur area on Monday, police said.

The incident took place when a car travelling from Lucknow to Sitapur lost control, hit a divider and fell into a ditch about 70 feet deep, Sitapur Additional SP NP Singh said.

The deceased were identified as Sandeep Verma (52) and Manish Verma (40), the officer said, adding that the two injured were rushed to Lucknow for better treatment.