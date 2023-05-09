CHANGE LANGUAGE
2 Killed, 6 Injured as JCB Machine Slips into Gorge in Himachal's Rampur
2 Killed, 6 Injured as JCB Machine Slips into Gorge in Himachal's Rampur

Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 21:03 IST

Rampur, India

The accident occurred around 8.30 pm on Monday when the vehicle, en route to an orchard, fell into the gorge near Gopalpur

Two people, including a minor from Nepal, were killed and six injured when the JCB machine they were travelling in slipped into a gorge here, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred around 8.30 pm on Monday when the vehicle, en route to an orchard, fell into the gorge near Gopalpur in the Rampur subdivision of Shimla district, they said.

The JCB operator Manoj (19), a resident of Punjab’s Pathankot, and Sumit Thapa (15), a resident of Nepal, died on the spot, police said.

    The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital by the passersby, they said.

