1-MIN READ

2 Militant Associates of TRF/LeT Arrested in J-K's Baramulla

PTI

Last Updated: March 07, 2023, 15:01 IST

Srinagar, India

A case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been registered, he added (Representative Photo)

The Resistance Front or the TRF is an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)

Two militant associates of the Lashkar-e-Taiba were arrested in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir and some ammunition was recovered from their possession, police said on Tuesday.

“Security forces arrested two terrorist associates of LeT (TRF) at Kunzer Baramulla,” a police official said.

The official said some ammunition along with indiscriminating material was recovered from their possession.

A case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been registered, he added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:March 07, 2023, 15:01 IST
last updated:March 07, 2023, 15:01 IST
