2 Minor Boys Sexually Assaulted in East Delhi, Three Juveniles Apprehended

Two minor boys were allegedly sexually assaulted by a juvenile here while his two accomplices recorded the act on video, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on the night of June 10 in east Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar when the 12-year-old victim and his friend, aged 10 years, were out feeding stray dogs near the Peer Baba Mazar, they said.

One of the victims’ parents lodged a police complaint on Monday, based on which the three accused were apprehended, a senior officer said.

The accused, all locals, took the victims to an isolated spot in a park where one of them sexually assaulted the duo while the two others recorded the incident on video, the complainant alleged.

Counselling and medical examination of both victims were conducted at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, he said.

A case was registered under sections 377 (unnatural offences) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from the Sexual Offences Act, the officer said.

“Based on the investigation, all the three accused juveniles have been apprehended in the case and will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board as per law," he added.

