2 New Luxury Mobile Containers Unveiled In Tirumala For Devotees To Stay

On Thursday, two mobile containers were unveiled by Donor Murthy from Visakhapatnam, in the presence of Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam (TTD) Chairman YV Subba Reddy and EO AV Dharmareddy. These containers will offer temporary lodging for devotees in Tirumala.

One of the containers will be used by TTD Transport Depot drivers after their shifts at GNC, while the other one will be placed across from Ram Bageecha-3.

During the event, Subba Reddy mentioned that there’s a shortage of rooms in Tirumala and constructing new ones isn’t permitted. He noted that efforts are being made to refurbish existing old rest houses. In line with this, the donor has generously offered mobile containers equipped with beds, bathrooms and toilets, providing devotees with accommodation options.

The official added that the estimated value of these containers is approximately Rs 25 lakh. These containers will be strategically placed in various locations in the upcoming days, ensuring their availability during times of high devotee turnout. TTD Transport General Manager Sesha Reddy, DI Janakirami Reddy, Technical Officer Lakshmi Prasanna and other participants were involved in this initiative.

On Thursday, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy and EO AV Dharmareddy inaugurated the Cauvery rest house, which is located across from the Annamayya mansion in Tirumala. The construction of this rest house was made possible through a generous donation from Bhaskar Rao, the President of Hyderabad Local Advisory Council. During the event, the donor felicitated the Chairman, Evo. The program was attended by Reception Deputy EO Harindranath, as well as VGOs Balireddy and Giridhar Rao.

The TTD board has approved multiple development projects totalling Rs 175 crore. During his final board meeting in Tirupati on Monday, Subba Reddy mentioned that the TTD has decided to construct crash barriers along the ghat roads, estimated to cost Rs 24 crore, aiming to reduce the increasing number of accidents.

Subba Reddy, who served two consecutive terms as its chairman, has implemented various pilgrim-friendly initiatives and development projects. Speaking to reporters at Annamaiah Bhavan, Subba Reddy informed that the board has resolved to allocate Rs 4 crore for the completion of a rooftop along the Alipiri trekking path from Mokalla Mettu to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple.