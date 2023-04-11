2 Persons Found Dead Near Violence Hit-Biranpur Village in Chhattisgarh

Two persons were found dead with head injuries near the violence-hit Biranpur village in Chhattisgarh’s Bemetara district on Tuesday, police said.

The bodies of the two men were found nearly five kilometres away from Biranpur in the morning, Bemetara Superintendent of Police Indira Kalyan Elesela told reporters.

He said the bodies, yet to be identified were sent for a post-mortem.

As per the preliminary investigation, the bodies had head injuries, Elesela said, adding further probe into the case was underway.

On April 8, communal violence had erupted in Biranpur, located 60 km from Bemetara town, allegedly after a fight between school children.

A local resident, Bhuneshwar Sahu (23), was killed in the clash and three policemen suffered injuries.

The local administration has imposed section 144 of the CrPC, which bars the assembly of four or more people, in the area. Police have barricaded all roads leading to the village.

Around 1,000 police personnel have been deployed in and around the village to maintain law and order.

Some right-wing organisations had called for a statewide bandh on Monday to protest against the violence in Biranpur.

In the wake of the bandh call, shops and other commercial establishments remained closed in most of the cities of Chhattisgarh on Monday.

Read all the Latest India News here