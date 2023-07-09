2 Soldiers Die in Flash Floods In J&K Poonch, Red Alert Issued For Two Districts

Two soldiers died after being swept away by flash floods amid heavy rains in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. According to the Indian Army, they were crossing the Dogra Nallah in the Surankote area on Saturday when a powerful current swept them away.

The Army identified the deceased soldiers as Naib Subedar Kuldeep Singh and Telu Ram. Naib Subedar Kuldeep Singh’s body was recovered from the stream Saturday night, while Sepoy Telu Ram’s body was recovered today.

According to the Indian Army, L/Nk Telu Ram was swept away by flash floods as he attempted to cross a mountain stream during an Area Domination Patrol in the challenging terrain of Poonch. While attempting to save L/Nk Telu Ram, Patrol Leader Nb Sub Kuldeep Singh also lost his life.

Two districts in Jammu and Kashmir have been put on red alert after the area experienced heavy rain for a third day in a row on Sunday.

According to officials, the annual Amarnath Yatra has reportedly been put off for a second day in a row due to terrible weather in Jammu and Kashmir. The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was blocked, preventing additional groups of pilgrims from departing Jammu for the yatra.