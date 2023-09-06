CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :PM Modi InterviewJawanAsia Cup 2023G20 SummitJoe Jonas
Home » India » 2 Students Die as Iron Pole Falls on Them During Janmashtami Celebrations in Udaipur School
1-MIN READ

2 Students Die as Iron Pole Falls on Them During Janmashtami Celebrations in Udaipur School

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: September 06, 2023, 20:33 IST

Jaipur, India

The injured students were taken to Gitanjali Hospital where doctors declared two girl students dead. (Representative Image/News18)

The injured students were taken to Gitanjali Hospital where doctors declared two girl students dead. (Representative Image/News18)

The incident took place in the morning at the Government Higher Secondary School in Jogi Talab of Girwa Panchayat Samiti under Govardhan Vilas police station area, Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajat Vishnoi said

Two girl students died while three others were injured on Wednesday when an iron pole fell on them during Janmashtami celebrations in a school in Rajasthan’s Udaipur district, police said.

The incident took place in the morning at the Government Higher Secondary School in Jogi Talab of Girwa Panchayat Samiti under Govardhan Vilas police station area, Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajat Vishnoi said.

He said that the students had gathered for the “Matki Phod" programme during the Janmashtami festival.

The injured students were taken to Gitanjali Hospital where doctors declared two girl students dead.

The DSP said that the deceased have been identified as Narayani, a student of class 7 and Radha, a student of class 8. Three injured girl students are undergoing treatment at the hospital.  Vishnoi said no FIR has been registered in the case.

A case will be registered if police receive complaints from family members, he said, adding that efforts are being made to pacify the relatives of the deceased students.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. Jaipur
first published:September 06, 2023, 20:33 IST
last updated:September 06, 2023, 20:33 IST