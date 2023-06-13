CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » 2 Terrorists Gunned Down Near LoC in J-K's Kupwara
1-MIN READ

2 Terrorists Gunned Down Near LoC in J-K's Kupwara

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: June 13, 2023, 19:19 IST

Kupwara, India

Search still continues (Representative image/PTI)

The Kashmir Zone Police announced the development on Twitter but did not clarify if the ultras were infiltrators or locals

Security forces on Tuesday shot dead two terrorists near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Machhal area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, police said here.

The Kashmir Zone Police announced the development on Twitter but did not clarify if the ultras were infiltrators or locals.

“Two (02) terrorists have been neutralised in a joint operation of Army and Kupwara Police in Dobanar Machhal area (LoC) of Kupwara district. Search still continues," it tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Saurabh Verma
Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor.
first published:June 13, 2023, 19:19 IST
last updated:June 13, 2023, 19:19 IST