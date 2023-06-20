2 Women Crying For Help, A Distress Call by Passersby, A Car Chase, Still No Lead: A Mysterious Case in Delhi

A distress call received by Delhi Police’s Control Room on Monday led to a vigorous search after multiple PCR vans were deployed to undertake a high-speed car on the streets of south Delhi, known for sorts of notorious crimes, especially against women.

While the police were still unable to gather any substantial clue on the case in the absence of any official missing or kidnapping complaint by any woman, it has so far concluded that the matter was related to some personal dispute, HT reported.

According to an HT report, the late-night drama began with a group of students noticing a car with two men and women inside. However, what alarmed the youth was the fact that women in the car were attempting to get out of the vehicle while the men constantly prevented them from doing so.

The students hastily made a call to the police noting the licence plate number but the police were still unable to catch the car as it managed to give them the slip.

The car was reportedly registered on a Haryana number and went towards Noida. The Delhi police alerted Noida police about the case, but even they failed to locate any such vehicle leaving the police with no leads.

Police said that the incident occurred in South Extension Part 1 at around 12.35 am when a group of NEET aspirants spotted a grey Hyundai i20 car with two men and two women, HT reported.

Meanwhile, officers at the Kotla Mubarakpur police station monitored the CCTV footage around the spot and their story was checked out.

“A camera showed a car, possibly a Maruti Celerio or a Hyundai i10, at the spot around 12.35 am. Its front door was open and a woman appeared to be calling out for help,” a police official told HT.