2-year-old Run Over by Tractor in Delhi, Dies; Driver Held

In a tragic incident, a two-year-old child was killed after a tractor ran over him in Delhi on Sunday. The tractor driver, identified as Rafeek (25), has been apprehended.

The incident took place near the main Delhi Darbar Road in Bhajanpura in northeast Delhi. The boy’s parents took him to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, India Today reported.

After getting information about the accident, the police officials rushed to the crime spot and detained the driver.

Earlier in the day, two children died after falling from a tractor in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah, police said on Sunday. Khushi (15) and Anshu (3) fell off the vehicle, driven by the latter’s father when it jumped over a speed breaker, SHO Ran Bahadur Singh said.

The children came under the tractor and died on the spot, he said, adding that police are probing the matter.

Earlier on April 27, a two-year-old boy was run over by a tractor in Delhi’s Khadda Colony.

According to the police, a call was received from the Apollo Hospital regarding the medico-legal case (MLC) of a two-year-old boy named Arav, who had succumbed to his injuries during treatment. “The offending vehicle has been seized, and the accused Mustaqim (25) has been arrested," the officer said.

(With PTI, IANS inputs)

