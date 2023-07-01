CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » 20-year-old Arrested for `Sexual Harassment' of Woman on Mumbai Local Train
1-MIN READ

20-year-old Arrested for `Sexual Harassment' of Woman on Mumbai Local Train

Published By: Arpita Raj

PTI

Last Updated: July 01, 2023, 00:02 IST

Mumbai, India

The accused is a resident of Sant Rohidas Nagar, Virar. (Representational image/PTI)

The accused is a resident of Sant Rohidas Nagar, Virar. (Representational image/PTI)

The incident had taken place on the night of June 23 when the woman was travelling towards Churchgate from Malad in a ladies compartment

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly sexually harassing a woman on a local train, a Government Railway Police official said.

The arrest was made within 50 hours of the registration of the First Information Report by conducting extensive technical surveillance, he said.

The accused is a resident of Sant Rohidas Nagar, Virar.

The incident had taken place on the night of June 23 when the woman was travelling towards Churchgate from Malad in a ladies compartment.

In her complaint filed on Wednesday, the woman said an unidentified man entered the compartment at Mumbai Central Station and started making lewd gestures at her and also made obscene comments.

As she started shouting for help, he jumped off the running train as it reached Grant Road station.

The GRP formed four teams to identify and apprehend the culprit, said senior inspector Pravin Bhagat who led the investigation.

CCTV footage showed the man jumping off the ladies compartment and catching another train going in the opposite direction, said Bhagat. Finally he was tracked down in the Virar area of neighbouring Palghar district.

Further probe is underway, the inspector said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
