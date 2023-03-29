2008 Jaipur Blasts: Rajasthan HC Overturns Death Sentence Ruling, Acquits All Accused

Four men who were given death sentence by a lower court for the 2008 serial Jaipur blasts were acquitted by the Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday.

While giving its judgement, the High Court slammed the investigating agencies over their “shoddy investigation" in connecting the chain of evidence and also affirmed the acquittal of a fifth accused by the trial court.

Jaipur was rocked by a series of blasts on May 13, 2008, when bombs went off one after another at Manak Chawk Khanda, Chandpole Gate, Badi Chaupad, Chhoti Chaupad, Tripolia Gate, Johri Bazar and Sanganeri Gate. The explosions left 71 people dead and 185 injured.

The court also directed the director general of police of Rajasthan to take action against the officers involved in the investigation.

Advocate S S Ali, the counsel for the accused, said the court found the entire theory presented by the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), which investigated the case, wrong. He said the high court issued directions to the chief secretary to monitor the case.

“The ATS failed to prove the travel plan of the accused that they had travelled from Delhi to Jaipur in a bus on May 13, had lunch at a restaurant, purchased cycles, planted bombs and returned the same day to Delhi in Shatabdi express. The ATS could not produce bus tickets," the counsel said.

Ali said the frame numbers of the cycles mentioned in the bills produced by the ATS did not match with the cycles seized after the blasts and the bills of cycle purchase were tampered with.

“The pellets which the agency said that the accused had purchased from a shop outside Jama masjid in Delhi to plant in the bomb did not match with the pellets found in the dead bodies. The pellets did not match in the FSL report," he said.

“The court said that the allegations against them are not proven. The ATS has failed to establish its theory. The court also said that the ATS did not try to reach the real culprits," Ali added.

In December 2019, a special court gave the death sentence to four men -Mohammad Saif, Mohammad Salman, Saifur and Mohammad Sarvar Azmi — and acquitted another accused, Shahbaz Hussain.

While the state government challenged the acquittal of Shahbaz Hussain in the high court, the four awarded capital punishment filed an appeal against the trial court order.

The BJP has targeted the Ashok Gehlot government over the investigation by the ATS in the case, saying the judgment cast doubt on the prosecution by the state.

“The Rajasthan High Court has acquitted all the accused. The acquittal in such a big crime raises doubts on the prosecution of the Ashok Gehlot government. The manner in which the evidence was presented by the ATS creates doubts. I think this is the height of appeasement of the Congress government," he said.

