Delhi G20 Summit: Key Dates, Venue, Theme, What's Open, What's Closed In Delhi | All You Need To Know

The G20 Summit, of which India is hosting the presidency for the year 2023, is scheduled in Delhi for September 8, 9 and 10. The event is aimed to bring together G20 member countries along with guest nations to participate in discussions about diverse economic reforms.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the Business 20 (B20) Summit India 2023, the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community, in Delhi on Sunday. Follow LIVE

Here’s All you Need to Know About 2023 G20 New Delhi Summit

2023 G20 New Delhi Summit: Venue

The event will take place at the revamped India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) complex, erstwhile Pragati Maidan. It has been built at a cost of Rs 2,700 crores and constructed within an area of 123 acres.

2023 G20 New Delhi Summit: Important Dates

September 3 - 6, 2023 - 4th Sherpa Meeting

September 5 - 6, 2023 - Finance Deputies Meeting

September 6, 2023 - Joint Sherpas and Finance Deputies Meeting

September 9 - 10, 2023 - G20 Summit, Ministers Meeting

2023 G20 New Delhi Summit: Public Holiday Dates

All Delhi government, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) offices and educational institutions will remain shut from September 8 till September 10 in the view of G20 summit in the national capital.

2023 G20 New Delhi Summit: Theme

The theme of India’s G20 Presidency is “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or “One Earth · One Family · One Future." The concept is taken from the ancient Sanskrit text, Maha Upanishad and entails the intrinsic value of all forms of life - humans, animals, plants, and microorganisms.

2023 G20 New Delhi Summit: Member Countries

The group of G20 countries comprises 19 nations including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye, United Kingdom, United States and the European Union.

2023 G20 New Delhi Summit: Guest Countries

Bangladesh

Comoros

Egypt

Mauritius

Netherlands

Nigeria

Oman

Singapore

Spain

United Arab Emirates

2023 G20 New Delhi Summit: International Organization Invitees

Asian Development Bank

Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure

Financial Stability Board

International Monetary Fund

International Labour Organization

International Solar Alliance

United Nations

World Bank

World Health Organization

World Trade Organization

2023 G20 New Delhi Summit: Traffic Advisory

Ahead of the G20 summit in Delhi next month, the traffic police in the national capital have ensured elaborate arrangements for hassle-free travel for dignitaries and the public.

Speaking to News18, Special Commissioner of Police, Traffic, SS Yadav said the entire New Delhi area will be a controlled zone during the upcoming G20 Summit, scheduled to be held on September 8,9 and 10.

The traffic authorities have released a comprehensive advisory for the general populace travelling within Delhi and those crossing the national capital borders.

The restriction order will be implemented from September 7 at midnight till September 10 at midnight. Check the detailed traffic advisory here.