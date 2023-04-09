23-Year-Old Navy Sailor Dies Onboard INS Brahmaputra During Sea Ops; Board of Inquiry Ordered

A 23-year-old navy officer succumbed to injuries while he was onboard Indian Navy’s INS Brahmaputra ship during operations at sea on Saturday.

The Indian Navy sailor, Mohit Hull Artificer 4, lost his life during an exercise at sea, the Navy said.

The Navy also paid tribute to him and extended their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

“Adm R Hari Kumar CNS & all personnel of Indian Navy pay tribute to Mohit, HA4, who lost his life during an exercise at sea on 08 Apr 23 & extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family," it said on Twitter.

Adm R Hari Kumar #CNS & all personnel of #IndianNavy pay tribute to Mohit, HA4, who lost his life during an exercise at sea on 08 Apr 23 & extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. pic.twitter.com/V09SIunxNc— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) April 9, 2023

A Board of Inquiry is being ordered to investigate the cause of death of his death.

This comes days after another Navy officer, Chandaka Govind, lost his life at Panagarh on April 5. He was posted at INS Karna in Visakhapatnam. His last rites were performed with with full military honours at his residence in Andhra Pradesh.

