CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :WeatherCovidSalman KhanMumbai NewsEid
Home » India » 234 Cases of XBB1.16.1 Mutated Sub-variant Found in Country: INSACOG
1-MIN READ

234 Cases of XBB1.16.1 Mutated Sub-variant Found in Country: INSACOG

Published By: Aashi Sadana

PTI

Last Updated: April 11, 2023, 20:58 IST

New Delhi, India

India recorded 5,676 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 37,093. (File photo/News18)

India recorded 5,676 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 37,093. (File photo/News18)

XBB1.16.1 is a mutation of Omicron's infectious XBB1.16 variant. The XBB1.16.1 has been found across 13 states and Union Territories, including Delhi, Gujarat and Haryana, the data showed.

Amid a spurt in fresh Covid infections, 234 cases of XBB1.16.1 mutated sub-variant have been found in the country, according to INSACOG data.

XBB1.16.1 is a mutation of Omicron’s infectious XBB1.16 variant. The XBB1.16.1 has been found across 13 states and Union Territories, including Delhi, Gujarat and Haryana, the data showed.

According to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) data, 1,774 cases of the XBB1.16 variant have been found across 22 states and Union Territories, the data showed.

India recorded 5,676 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 37,093, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,000 with 21 deaths.

Read all the Latest India News here

RELATED NEWS
(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Aashi Sadana
Aashi works at the 'Breaking News Desk' of News18.com. After doing History Honors from Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi, she went on to complete her mas...Read More
Tags:
  1. covid-19
first published:April 11, 2023, 20:58 IST
last updated:April 11, 2023, 20:58 IST