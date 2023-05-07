CHANGE LANGUAGE
2,380 Fresh Covid Cases in India Today, Active Tally Drop to 27,212
2,380 Fresh Covid Cases in India Today, Active Tally Drop to 27,212

Published By: Nayanika Sengupta

PTI

Last Updated: May 07, 2023, 10:21 IST

New Delhi, India

At 27,212, the active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections. (File photo: PTI)

With 2,380 fresh cases, the total Covid-19 tally of the country increased to 4.49 crore (4,49,69,630). The death toll climbed to 5,31,659 with 15 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated

India on Sunday logged 2,380 fresh Covid-19 infections, while the number of active cases came down to 27,212 from 30,041 the day before, according to Union health ministry data.

With the fresh cases, the Covid-19 tally increased to 4.49 crore (4,49,69,630). The death toll climbed to 5,31,659 with 15 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

At 27,212, the active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections. The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,10,738, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
