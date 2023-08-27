240 'British-era Gold Coins' Unearthed By Labours At Construction Site in Gujarat, 239 'Stolen' By Cops

Four policemen, including an inspector, on Saturday, were arrested in Madhya Pradesh’s Alirajpur district for allegedly stealing 240 British-era gold coins which were founded by some tribal labourers at a construction site in Gujarat.

Of the 240 coins, the two labourers are left with just one. The four policemen have not said anything about the lot. A bag full of gold coins — worth crores — is buried somewhere, only for it to be unearthed again.

The remainder coin has been sent to the Indore archaeological department.

Ramku Bhaydiya and her daughter-in-law — the two labourers — stumbled upon the coins when they were working at the construction site in Gujarat. They quietly took the coins and returned home to their village in Sondwa, near the Gujarat border.

Police said that the duo kept 20 coins and buried the rest 240 coins in their house.

However, word about the coins spread across the village. The villagers alleged that four policemen — in plain clothes — forcefully entered Ramku’s house on July 19, dug out the gold coins and took it away with them.

Ramku said, “The police took 239 coins, we managed to save just one."

Ramku filed a complaint the very next day. The matter came to the knowledge of senior police officers, following which all four policemen were suspended.