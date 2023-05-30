CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » 25 People Injured in Road Accident After Private Bus Rams into Another in Kerala's Thrissur
1-MIN READ

25 People Injured in Road Accident After Private Bus Rams into Another in Kerala's Thrissur

PTI

Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 11:50 IST

Thrissur, India

Of the over 25 people who sustained injuries, two have been taken to Thrissur for further medical treatment. (Representational Image/ANI)

Over 25 people were injured, including two persons in serious condition, in an accident involving two private buses near Irinjalakuda in Thrissur district of Kerala district on Tuesday morning, police said. According to the police, one of the buses had stopped at a bus stop when the other rammed it from behind.

    Several persons from both buses were injured, police said and added that they were yet to receive a complaint regarding the incident. Whether negligent driving or overspeeding was the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, police said.

    Of the over 25 people who sustained injuries, two have been taken to Thrissur for further medical treatment, an officer of Irinjalakuda police station said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    first published:May 30, 2023, 11:50 IST
    last updated:May 30, 2023, 11:50 IST