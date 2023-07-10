26 Rafale-M Aircraft, 3 Scorpene Submarines: Key Defence Deals on Cards During PM Modi’s France Visit

In a significant display of the strong bilateral ties between India and France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a visit to Paris on July 13-14.

The PM is the Guest of Honour at France’s Bastille Day Parade, a prestigious event showcasing France’s rich history and military prowess.

As France has long been a crucial defence partner for India, PM Modi’s visit holds immense importance, with expectations of several significant deals being announced.

Among anticipated agreements are the procurement of 26 Rafale-M aircraft for the INS Vikrant and a submarine deal.

Rafale Marine for INS Vikrant

India has been looking forward to acquire aircraft for the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. While the F/A 18 Super Hornets and Rafale M were shortlisted for the role, the latter is said to be the final choice.

Sources suggest that this has been approved by the Defence Procurement Board just a few days ago.

Sources further said that India is expected to procure 26 naval versions of the Rafale aircraft, out of which 4 will be trainer aircraft. This is expected to be announced during the PM’s visit to France.

The Acceptance of Necessity (AON) for this procurement is set to be accorded in a Defence Acquisition Council meeting soon after the Defence Minister returns to the country.

“Aircraft for our aircraft carrier is what we need. While India is working on the Twin Engine Deck Based Fighter program, it will take time, and hence, one aircraft from either the F/A 18 Super Hornets or the Rafale-M had to be chosen to meet the requirement," said one officer.

The PM’s recent visit to the US almost confirmed the final choice. However, it is expected to be announced now.

Submarines under Project 75

Another aspect of the visit is the submarine project as three Scorpene-class submarines are expected to be acquired under the repeat clause by the Navy as part of Project 75. This will be an addition to the already built six Scorpene-class submarines in partnership with the state-run Mazagon Dock Limited (MDL).

It will also support India’s aspirations of building more submarines to deal with the notorious intentions of neighbours as the country is currently outnumbered in submarines due to program delays.

Other Key Announcements

Besides these critical deals, a deal for aircraft engines is in the pipeline. Both countries are expected to jointly work on engines that will power India’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). There is also a buzz around the expected discussion on Jaitapur nuclear power plant project too.

India’s Marching Contingents

The parade in France will also witness a 269-member tri-services contingent of the Indian Armed Forces marching alongside their French counterparts. The armies of both countries have been participating in joint exercises and sharing their experiences. Over the years, India and France have become reliable defence partners.

The Indian Army contingent, comprising 77 marching personnel and 38 members of the Band, is being led by Captain Aman Jagtap. The Indian Navy contingent is being led by Commander Vrat Baghel and the Indian Air Force contingent by Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy. The Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force will also be part of the flypast during the parade.