1-MIN READ

'26/11 Attack Will Be Repeated...': Mumbai Police Gets A Threat Call; Probe On

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

Last Updated: July 18, 2023, 10:15 IST

Mumbai, India

The accused threatened to be ready for a 26/11-like terrorist attack. (File representative pic: PTI)

In another such case, Mumbai Police on July 12 received a call from another unidentified caller who threatened to carry out a "26/11-like" terror attack if Seema Haider does not return to her home country, Pakistan.

An unidentified individual made a threat via phone call, stating that both Yogi Adityanath’s government and the Modi government are under threat. The caller also mentioned the presence of cartridges and AK-47s at certain locations, warning of a potential 26/11 style attack in Mumbai.

Mumbai Police is actively searching for the person responsible for making the call. A case has been registered against the unknown individual under section 509 (2) of the IPC at Worli Police Station.

In another such case, Mumbai Police on July 12 received a call from another unidentified caller who threatened to carry out a “26/11-like” terror attack if Seema Haider, who ran away from Pakistan with her four children and entered India illegally through Nepal, does not come back to her home country.

However, the Mumbai Police has called it a “hoax” call and ordered a probe into it.

The caller was heard talking in Urdu, “If Seema Haider does not come back then India will be destroyed”. The caller said that if the attack takes place, the Uttar Pradesh government would be responsible for it.

A senior officer told CNN-News18, “It is a hoax call. We are gathering more details and verification of who called up is on.”

Interestingly, a woman from Pakistan, Seema Haider was arrested for illegally entering India and staying in Greater Noida without valid documents earlier this month. She allegedly entered India illegally with her four children to be with a man she met on the gaming app PUBG Mobile.

first published:July 18, 2023, 10:08 IST
last updated:July 18, 2023, 10:15 IST