27-Year-Old IIM Bangalore Student Dies of Cardiac Arrest

A 27-year-old student studying at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Bengaluru died on Sunday after he suffered a cardiac arrest. The student, identified as Ayush Gupta was in the second year of his Post Graduate Programme in Management course.

Following Gupta’s death, IIM Bangalore canceled all classes on Monday. IIM Bengaluru also took to the social media platform ‘X’, formally known as Twitter, to condole the untimely demise of its student.

We are deeply saddened by the demise of Ayush Gupta, our second-year PGP student, who suffered a cardiac arrest, this afternoon. Ayush (27) was senior coordinator of the Student Alumni Committee of PGP.1/3 pic.twitter.com/qTMyZdYvUX— IIM Bangalore (@iimb_official) July 23, 2023

“We are deeply saddened by the demise of Ayush Gupta, our second-year PGP student, who suffered a cardiac arrest, this afternoon. Ayush (27) was senior coordinator of the Student Alumni Committee of PGP," the institute wrote.

A graduate of BITS Pilani (2017), Gupta was pursuing his MBA at IIMB and had interned at Faering Capital during the summer break.

According to the social media posts, Gupta also worked closely with the alumni of the institute.

“The IIMB community offers its deepest condolences to Ayush’s family. No classes/ exams will be held tomorrow (July 24)," the institute added.

IIMB also shared the news on LinkedIn where some users shared their memories of knowing Gupta.