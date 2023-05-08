CHANGE LANGUAGE
3.1-magnitude Earthquake Jolts Kashmir Valley

PTI

Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 18:26 IST

Srinagar, India

The earthquake occurred at 14:28 hours of Indian Standard Time. (Image: Shutterstock)

The tremor, measured 3.1 on Richter scale, had its epicentre in Baramulla district of north Kashmir at a depth of 10 kilometres, the National Center for Seismology said

An earthquake of 3.1 magnitude jolted the Kashmir valley on Monday as panicked residents rushed out of their homes and work places for safety.

The tremor, measured 3.1 on Richter scale, had its epicentre in Baramulla district of north Kashmir at a depth of 10 kilometres, the National Center for Seismology said.

The earthquake occurred at 14:28 hours of Indian Standard Time, it said.

Officials said there were no reports of any damages due to the quake.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:May 08, 2023, 18:26 IST
last updated:May 08, 2023, 18:26 IST