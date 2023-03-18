CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

3.6 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Assam’s Jorhat city

Curated By: Revathi Hariharan

News18.com

Last Updated: March 18, 2023, 11:09 IST

Assam, India

The quake hit 23 km south of Jorhat in Assam (Photo: Twitter/@NCS_Earthquake)

According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occured around 9:03 am on Saturday morning.

A 3.6 magnitude earthquake hit Jorhat city in Assam on Saturday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 18-03-2023, 09:03:09 IST, Lat: 26.54 & Long: 94.23, Depth: 50 Km ,Location: 23km S of Jorhat, Assam, India,” a tweet by the NCS said.

Earlier on Saturday, a 3.2 magnitude quake hit Senapati district in Manipur. According to NCS, the quake occurred at 6:30 am and was reported at a depth of 20 kilometers.

Meanwhile on Friday, a 5.0 magnitude quake was reported 314 kilometers North of Kargil in Laddakh region. “Earthquake of Magnitude:5.0, Occurred on 17-03-2023, 23:49:21 IST, Lat: 37.36 & Long: 75.72, Depth: 250 Km ,Location: 314km N of Kargil, Laddakh, India,” the NCS had earlier said.

Tags:
  1. Assam
  2. Earthquake
  3. Jorhat
first published:March 18, 2023, 11:04 IST
last updated:March 18, 2023, 11:09 IST
