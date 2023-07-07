3 Coaches of Falaknuma Express Catches Fire at Bommaipally-Pagadipally

Three coaches of Falaknuma express caught fire at Bommaipally-Pagadipally on Friday. An inquiry has been ordered. According to sources, all passengers are safe and will be brought back to Hyderabad through another train.

In another incident of fire, a few days back, the Kannur-Alappuzha Executive Express (16306) train, which was parked after a service, was set ablaze at Kannur Railway Station around 1:25 am on Thursday morning. The fire originated in the general coach of the train.

Upon receiving information from the station master and officials on duty, the fire brigade swiftly arrived at the scene, and the fire was successfully extinguished by 2:20 am.

To prevent the fire from spreading to other parts of the train, authorities made the decision to separate the other coaches. This proactive measure ensured that the entire train was not engulfed in flames. The train was originally scheduled to depart at 5:10 am.

According to the GRP, the fire took place due to miscreant activity and a case has been registered based on complaint by on-duty Station Master. A team of forensic experts visited the spot at 9am on Thursday.