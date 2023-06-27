3 Delhi Men Held in Multi-crore GST Scam, 15 Arrests Made So Far: Noida Police

The Noida Police have arrested three Delhi-based persons in connection with a multi-crore GST scam which has resulted in the loss of revenue to the government, officials said on Friday.

With this, the total number of arrests in the case has increased to 15.

Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ACP) Shakti Mohan Avasthy said the scam pertains to thousands of bogus companies being floated and input tax credit (ITC) being claimed on their behalf.

The three suspects involved in the case were arrested by officials of the Sector 20 police station on Thursday while they were en route to Greater Noida via the DND, police said.

Those arrested have been identified as Atul Gupta, Sumit Garg and Manan Singhal, all residents of the Rohini area in Delhi, a police spokesperson said.

"The trio was involved in generating fake, bogus bills which were used to claim ITC, resulting in revenue loss," Avasthy told PTI Earlier this month, the Noida Police busted a gang involved in what is now known as the "GST Scam" wherein over 3,077 bogus companies were unearthed on whose behalf ITC was being claimed.

Initial police investigations showed transactions of around Rs 8,500 crore from these bogus firms, according to senior officials.

"We have earlier arrested 12 persons linked to the case and three more have been arrested now. So far 15 persons have been arrested and some more are on police radar," Avasthy said.

Police said they have recovered Rs 42,000, three mobile phones, some driving licenses, Aadhar and PAN cards along with some other documents from their possession.

The accused have been booked under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 467, 468 and 471 (all related to forgery), 120 B (party to criminal conspiracy) and sent to jail, they added.