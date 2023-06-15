3 Engineers Suspended after Soon-to-open Gujarat Bridge Collapses

Even as Cyclone Biparjoy looks set to make landfall off Gujarat coast in a few hours, there was a social media storm in the state after a newly constructed bridge on Mindhola river in Valod taluka of Tapi district collapsed on Wednesday morning. The bridge was yet to be inaugurated.

On Wednesday evening, according to a government statement, chief minister Bhupendra Patel took serious note of the incident and ordered the suspension of the executive engineer, deputy engineer, and assistant engineer with immediate effect.

“The prima facie probe suggests that low-quality material was used in the construction of the bridge and therefore CM Bhupendra Patel decided to take stern action against the concerned officers and suspended three officials," the government statement said. “Government also decided to blacklist the Akshay Construction (Surat) engaged in the construction of the bridge and initiate the process to recover the amount from the agency."

According to locals, at around 7 am, the middle part of the bridge which connects Mayapur village in Valod taluka to Degama village in Vyara taluka of Tapi district collapsed into the river.

In October 2022, a pedestrian suspension bridge over the Machchu River in Morbi town of Gujarat collapsed, killing over 135 people.