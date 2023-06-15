CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Cyclone BiparjoyUttarkashi Communal TensionNoida-Bollywood CaseSenthil BalajiSC-Love Jihad
Home » India » 3 Engineers Suspended after Soon-to-open Gujarat Bridge Collapses
1-MIN READ

3 Engineers Suspended after Soon-to-open Gujarat Bridge Collapses

Reported By: Vijaysinh Parmar

Local18

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 01:25 IST

Tapi, India

The prima facie probe suggests that low-quality material was used in the construction of the bridge. Pic/ANI

The prima facie probe suggests that low-quality material was used in the construction of the bridge. Pic/ANI

According to locals, at around 7 am on Wednesday, the middle part of the bridge which connects Mayapur village in Valod taluka to Degama village in Vyara taluka of Tapi district collapsed into the Mindhola river

Even as Cyclone Biparjoy looks set to make landfall off Gujarat coast in a few hours, there was a social media storm in the state after a newly constructed bridge on Mindhola river in Valod taluka of Tapi district collapsed on Wednesday morning. The bridge was yet to be inaugurated.

On Wednesday evening, according to a government statement, chief minister Bhupendra Patel took serious note of the incident and ordered the suspension of the executive engineer, deputy engineer, and assistant engineer with immediate effect.

“The prima facie probe suggests that low-quality material was used in the construction of the bridge and therefore CM Bhupendra Patel decided to take stern action against the concerned officers and suspended three officials," the government statement said. “Government also decided to blacklist the Akshay Construction (Surat) engaged in the construction of the bridge and initiate the process to recover the amount from the agency."

According to locals, at around 7 am, the middle part of the bridge which connects Mayapur village in Valod taluka to Degama village in Vyara taluka of Tapi district collapsed into the river.

In October 2022, a pedestrian suspension bridge over the Machchu River in Morbi town of Gujarat collapsed, killing over 135 people.

Tags:
  1. Biparjoy
  2. Bridge collapse
  3. gujarat
  4. tapi
first published:June 15, 2023, 01:25 IST
last updated:June 15, 2023, 01:25 IST