CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Manipur Viral VideoRain NewsMaharashtra PoliticsSeema HaiderRain Today
Home » India » 3 Get Life Term, One Sentenced to 7 Years Imprisonment for Gang Rape of 2 Nepalese Girls
1-MIN READ

3 Get Life Term, One Sentenced to 7 Years Imprisonment for Gang Rape of 2 Nepalese Girls

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: July 22, 2023, 18:08 IST

Balrampur, India

The two minor girls who were gang raped had come through a forest to purchase goods from a market adjacent to the India-Nepal border. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

The two minor girls who were gang raped had come through a forest to purchase goods from a market adjacent to the India-Nepal border. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

The court of Judge Jahend Pal Singh on Friday evening also imposed a fine of Rs 65,000 each on Chander alias Ramchandra Paswan, Rajendra Paswan and Rakesh Paswan and of Rs 15,500 on Pintu after holding them guilty under various sections, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act

A special court here has sentenced three men to life imprisonment and another person to seven years in jail in a case connected to the gang rape of two Nepalese girls. The court of Judge Jahend Pal Singh on Friday evening also imposed a fine of Rs 65,000 each on Chander alias Ramchandra Paswan, Rajendra Paswan and Rakesh Paswan and of Rs 15,500 on Pintu after holding them guilty under various sections, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Additional government advocate Pawan Kumar Shukla said a case was registered against the four at the Haraiya police station on June 26, 2022, for the offences of gang rape of the two minor girls who had come through a forest to purchase goods from a market adjacent to the India-Nepal border. Police subsequently arrested all four and sent them to jail, and filed a charge sheet, he added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. uttar pradesh
first published:July 22, 2023, 18:08 IST
last updated:July 22, 2023, 18:08 IST