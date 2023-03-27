3 Haryana STF Personnel Hurt After Being Attacked by Villagers in UP's Shamli; 6 Held: Police

At least three personnel of the Haryana STF were injured and their service pistols looted after they were attacked by villagers in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, officials said.

Six people have been arrested in connection with the incident, they added.

The incident took place in Kertu village, located within the Jhinjhana police station limits.

The Haryana Special task Force (STF) team had gone to the village to nab notorious criminal Jabruddin, who was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on information leading to his arrest, police said, adding that the villagers managed to free the accused from the custody of the STF personnel.

Superintendent of Police, Shamli, Abhishek told reporters that a case has been registered against 40 people, including 21 who have been named, under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 307 (attempt to murder), 225 (resistance or obstruction to lawful apprehension of another person), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 352 (assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Six people have been arrested and the looted pistols and 10 cartridges recovered from their possession, police said, adding that a search is on to nab the remaining accused.

The injured policemen were taken to a hospital for treatment, they said.

