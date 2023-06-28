CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Uniform Civil CodeRain NewsPragati Maidan Tunnel Vande Bharat TrainBarack Obama
Home » India » 3 Held for Indulging in Illegal Conversion in UP's Kaushambi: Police
1-MIN READ

3 Held for Indulging in Illegal Conversion in UP's Kaushambi: Police

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 07:56 IST

Kaushambi, India

The arrested men have been identified as Govind Pandey, Gulbadan and Abhishek Kumar Pasi (Representational image)

The arrested men have been identified as Govind Pandey, Gulbadan and Abhishek Kumar Pasi (Representational image)

The officer added that a case has been registered against the accused under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act

Police arrested three men on Tuesday for allegedly indulging in illegal religious conversion in this Uttar Pradesh district, a senior officer said.

Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said the residents of the Sarai Akil police station area alleged that Ramchandra Pal, a resident of Akbarabad village located within the Sarai Akil police station limits, and his associates ask members of the Scheduled Caste (SC) community to come to their place every Monday, promise to cure their diseases and other problems with the help of “miracles" and convert them from Hinduism to Christianity.

The officer added that a case has been registered against the accused under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act.

The arrested men have been identified as Govind Pandey, Gulbadan and Abhishek Kumar Pasi.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
Tags:
  1. illegal conversion
  2. Kaushambi
  3. uttar pradesh
  4. up
first published:June 28, 2023, 07:56 IST
last updated:June 28, 2023, 07:56 IST