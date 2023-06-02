3 ‘Highly Radicalised’ Men of MP's ISIS Module Wanted to Target Security Establishments: Sources | Exclusive

The three men arrested by the National Investigating Agency (NIA) during the raids in 13 places in Jabalpur on May 27 were active on social media, and have been on the radar of the agencies for a long time.

This is the second big Madhya Pradesh-based ISIS module after the Bhopal-Hyderabad of the Islamist terrorist organisation Hizb-Ut-Tahrir (HuT) that was busted on May 9.

The arrested men from Jabalpur — Syed Mamoor Ali, Mohammad Adil Khan and Mohammad Shahid – were influenced by the ideology of ISIS and wanted to establish Islamic caliphate, top intelligence sources told News18.

They wanted to attack Jabalpur ordnance factory and other security establishments such as police stations, the sources added.

They formed a group and performed ‘Dars’ or discourse on Islam and did extensive research on Caliphate. They wanted to fight from India to support ISIS in Syria and Afghanistan, News18 has learnt.

Both Adil and Mamoor, whose handlers are from ISIS in Bangladesh and Afghanistan, were planning to go to Syria for Hijrat.

They were on the radar for their connection with the first potent ISIS group belonging to Umar Nisar of ‘Voice of Hind’ — an online propaganda magazine started in 2020 by “a few young men” from Karachi to radicalise Indian Muslims.

The Jabalpur case is linked to the Bhopal terror funding involving the proscribed organisation, Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB).

The raids aimed to expose further links and conspiracies of the 10 already arrested accused and charge-sheeted in the case by the NIA court, Bhopal. Six of the arrested accused are Bangladeshi nationals and are active JMB cadres.

They had entered India illegally, without any valid documents, and had acquired false and forged Indian identity documents with the help of their sympathisers in India. The searches at the premises of various suspects led to the seizure of several digital devices (mobile phones), SIM cards, Bank Passbooks and Identity documents.

“They had been circulating incriminating Jihadi literature, inflammatory videos and statements (Bayans,) and endorsing, justifying and glorifying the terrorist acts of the various banned terrorist organisations, including JMB, Al-Qaeda and the Taliban," said the NIA as quoted by ANI.