3 Killed, 9 Injured in Collision Between Bus, Car in West Bengal's Howrah

Three persons were killed and nine others injured in a head-on collision between a state-run bus and a car in West Bengal’s Howrah district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The accident happened on National Highway 16 in Ishwaripur in Bagnan police station area, they said.

The impact of the accident was such that the front part of the car, including its bonnet, turned into a pile of metal. Parts of the car had to be sliced up with a gas-cutter to take the bodies out, they added.

The identities of the deceased were not known yet, police said.

The bus was heading towards Kolkata, while the car was going towards Digha in Purba Medinipur when the accident happened, they said.

Nine passengers of the bus were injured, and of them, five people were admitted to the Bagnan hospital while the rest were discharged after fast aid. PTI CORR SOM SOM

.

.

Read all the Latest India News here