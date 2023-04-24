CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » 3 Killed After Two Trucks Catch Fire Following Collision in Rajasthan's Barmer
1-MIN READ

3 Killed After Two Trucks Catch Fire Following Collision in Rajasthan's Barmer

PTI

Last Updated: April 24, 2023, 15:12 IST

Jaipur, India

The accident occurred in Alupura village under in Gudamalani police station area (Representational Image/ANI)

Three persons were burnt alive and another person was admitted to a hospital for treatment

Three people were charred to death in a fire that broke out following a collision between two trucks in Rajasthan’s Barmer district on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred in Alupura village under in Gudamalani police station area, they said.

”Three persons were burnt alive and another person was admitted to a hospital for treatment,” head constable Sultan Singh said.

Fire tenders were called to douse the fire after which traffic on the road was resumed, he said.

Two of the three deceased have been identified as Pradeep, and Mohammad Aas, police said.

Efforts are on to identify the third person, they said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
