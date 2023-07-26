CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » 3 Killed as Vehicle Falls into Deep Gorge in J-K's Doda
1-MIN READ

3 Killed as Vehicle Falls into Deep Gorge in J-K's Doda

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: July 26, 2023, 08:14 IST

Bhaderwah, India

The accident occurred near Bamoo village when the driver lost control over the vehicle. (Representational image/News18)

The accident occurred near Bamoo village when the driver lost control over the vehicle. (Representational image/News18)

All the injured were shifted to sub district hospital in Gandoh, where doctors declared two of them as brought dead, while another succumbed to his injuries later

Three people, including a young woman, were killed and another injured when a vehicle fell into a 200-feet deep gorge near Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred near Bamoo village when the driver lost control over the vehicle, which was on its way to Gondoh from Thathri area.

“Despite darkness and very slippery conditions, locals assisted by police from the nearby post immediately started a rescue operation and evacuated four people from the damaged vehicle," Bhaderwah SP Vinod Sharma said.

All the injured were shifted to sub district hospital in Gandoh, where doctors declared two of them as brought dead, while another succumbed to his injuries later, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Bilal Ahmed (23), Insha Ayaz (19) and Muzafar while the injured person is Danish Ayaz.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
