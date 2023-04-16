3 Killed in Fire in Residential Building in Hyderabad

Three people, including a child, died in a fire in a residential complex in Hyderabad early on Sunday, police said.

A fire broke out at around 4 am in a timber depot and spread to the adjoining building in the Kushaiguda area, they said.

The blaze spread to the first floor of the residential building, where a couple and their child died.

Four fire engines reached the spot and brought the fire under control, the police said and added the exact cause of the fire is being investigated.

