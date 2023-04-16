CHANGE LANGUAGE
3 Killed in Fire in Residential Building in Hyderabad
1-MIN READ

3 Killed in Fire in Residential Building in Hyderabad

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: April 16, 2023, 12:58 IST

Hyderabad, India

Four fire engines reached the spot and brought the fire under control, the police said and added the exact cause of the fire is being investigated. (Representational Image/ PTI)

A fire broke out at around 4 am in a timber depot and spread to the adjoining building in the Kushaiguda area. The blaze spread to the first floor of the residential building, where a couple and their child died

Three people, including a child, died in a fire in a residential complex in Hyderabad early on Sunday, police said.

A fire broke out at around 4 am in a timber depot and spread to the adjoining building in the Kushaiguda area, they said.

The blaze spread to the first floor of the residential building, where a couple and their child died.

Four fire engines reached the spot and brought the fire under control, the police said and added the exact cause of the fire is being investigated.

